UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,175 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in RingCentral by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in RingCentral by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RingCentral by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 796,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in RingCentral by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $62,848.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,866.54. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 19,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $513,852.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,348.58. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,463 over the last ninety days. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.2%

RNG opened at $25.94 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.53 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

