UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.17 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ESCO Technologies worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after buying an additional 229,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $6,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $152.01. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $185.83.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

