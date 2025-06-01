UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,989 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.82% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,582,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after buying an additional 958,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 479,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 154,784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,095,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,013,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $941.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $282.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.98 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

