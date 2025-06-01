UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.33% of Progress Software worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,163.93. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGS opened at $61.48 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

