UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of Bread Financial worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BFH stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

