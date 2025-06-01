UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,234 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $5,193,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Envista Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NVST stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.17 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.