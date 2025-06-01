UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BlackLine worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $60,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 12,538.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after purchasing an additional 889,570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,602,000 after purchasing an additional 218,976 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.32 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

