UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.21% of ICU Medical worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,498.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $83,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $451,767.84. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308. The trade was a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.