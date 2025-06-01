UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 442,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,561,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,456,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:SFBS opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.75. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

