UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,976 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 6,041.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

