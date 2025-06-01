UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Sprout Social worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $304,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,414.30. The trade was a 16.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $334,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,842.50. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $2,644,639. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.