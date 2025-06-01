UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,582 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.51% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. abrdn plc grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 54,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

