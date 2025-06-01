UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 14,316 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

