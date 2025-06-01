UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 23,334 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

