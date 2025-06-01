UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 23,334 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
