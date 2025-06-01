UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 55,392 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.28% of Resideo Technologies worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 5,754,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

