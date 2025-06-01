UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 72,397 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.71 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

