UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 81,495 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.16% of Hims & Hers Health worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIMS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $187,376.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,288.76. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,796.90. This represents a 42.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,518 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

