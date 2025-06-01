UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.28% of Avista worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 102,231 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.30 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.