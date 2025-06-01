UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Brink’s worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brink’s by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.21 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

