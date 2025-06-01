UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,573 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.14% of StepStone Group worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 368.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Trading Down 2.2%

STEP opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on StepStone Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 199,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $11,968,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,455,593.44. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $54,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,091. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,426 shares of company stock worth $20,325,626. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

