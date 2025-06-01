UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in EnerSys by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EnerSys news, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

