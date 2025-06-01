UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,960. The trade was a 5.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

