UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 21,557 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,557 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,237,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,508,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,085,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,577,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

