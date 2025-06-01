UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 32,720 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,695 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

