UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 6,513,563 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513,563 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.35. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Several brokerages have commented on BZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

