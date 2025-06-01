Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 798.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Unitil by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Stock Performance

Unitil stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $63.52.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

