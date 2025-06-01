UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.
UP Fintech Stock Down 6.4%
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
