UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Stock Down 6.4%

TIGR opened at $7.89 on Friday. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.70.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.