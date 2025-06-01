Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Upstart worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $59,214.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,090.37. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $634,658.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,624,391.32. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,616 shares of company stock valued at $729,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.