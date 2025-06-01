US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,398,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $590,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,263 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $201,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,916 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,451,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,087,000 after acquiring an additional 552,853 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 714,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in NVIDIA by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 272,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,556,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.