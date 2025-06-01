Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $7.93 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 8.6% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

