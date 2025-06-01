Vienna Asset Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vienna Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.9% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 94,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $5,812,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 139,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 96,238 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 84,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.