Vienna Asset Management LLC Sells 4,371 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vienna Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 283,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,949,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

