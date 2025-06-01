Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

