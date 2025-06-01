Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.68.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIST. Citigroup raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Shares of VIST stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.61 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
