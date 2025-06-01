Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Trimmed by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 144,796 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

