Wall Street Zen Upgrades Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Aclarion Stock Performance

ACON stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $3,499.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.56.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1,447.20) by $1,437.88. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 422.87% and a negative net margin of 12,845.05%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Aclarion will post -263.33 EPS for the current year.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

