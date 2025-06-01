Wall Street Zen Upgrades Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) to Sell

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alzamend Neuro from $288.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 25.9%

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $135.54.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $0.90. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

