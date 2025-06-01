WBI Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

