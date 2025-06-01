Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.2% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

