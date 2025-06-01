Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 131,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

