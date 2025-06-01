Whelan Financial Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whelan Financial raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

