Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 93,641 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,991,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 93,641 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $267,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

