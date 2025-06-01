Windacre Partnership LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windacre Partnership LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,967,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 11.5% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $782,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.