Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 273,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,194 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:UFEB opened at $33.37 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $254.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

