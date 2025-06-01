Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 5,870 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of UOCT opened at $35.76 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

