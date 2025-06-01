Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 12,856 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.