Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,284,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 357,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 188,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Feldman sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $32,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,664. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658,469 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,955.67. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 837,598 shares of company stock worth $4,514,907. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Noble Financial cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

