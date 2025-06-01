Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (OCTQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

