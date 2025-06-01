Woodline Partners LP Has $216.52 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4,358.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,576,178 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $216,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

