Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2025

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.33. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.