Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.33. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

